ITV4 To Show All Of Tour Of Britain

Cycling fans will be able to watch every moment of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain live this September as ITV4 screen all eight stages from Start to Finish in their entirety for the first time.



Thanks to ITV4 and OVO Energy fans won't miss any of the action between Sunday 3 and Sunday 10 September, as the channel will have exclusive rights to the full live coverage of all eight days, with Matt Barbet and Yanto Barker once again presenting the coverage of Britain's biggest professional cycle race.



Chris Houghton, Managing Director, OVO Energy said: "We're proud to be the title sponsor of the country's largest free-to-watch sporting event, the Tour of Britain. This year, fans won't miss a pedal stroke - with extended live television coverage of up to six hours each day across all eight stages of the race. Those tuning in will witness the most exciting Tour yet."



In addition to the live coverage, ITV4 will also screen a nightly magazine show bringing a wrap-up of the best of the action from each day's stage for anyone who has missed the live programmes.



ITV4 will be celebrating broadcasting ten year's of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain in 2017, having shown daily highlights each September since 2008, and live coverage of each stage since the 2012 race.



Commenting on the announcement, Alastair Grant, Commercial Director of race organisers SweetSpot said; "It is fantastic news that for the first time viewers on ITV4 will be able to watch every second of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain live, from our start in the heart of Edinburgh to the Cardiff finish, we look forward to providing viewers nationwide with a showcase of the best Britain has to offer this September. We are also delighted on behalf of our partners and regional stakeholders thanks to the greatly increased promotional platform that this extended live coverage will deliver, with over 15-hours more coverage.”



Among the star names who have already been confirmed for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, which begins in Edinburgh on the 3 September are recently crowned European Champion Alexander Kristoff, World Time Trial Champion Tony Martin and Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski, plus multiple British Time Trial Champion Alex Dowsett, while British duo Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas are expected to ride should both recover from their Tour de France crash injuries in time.



A provisional rider list featuring all 120-riders for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain will be published towards the end of August.



OVO Energy, the UK's top rated independent energy supplier was announced as the title sponsor of the Tour of Britain at the end of April.



The OVO Energy Tour of Britain is British Cycling's premier road cycling event, giving cycling fans the opportunity to see the world's best teams and riders competing on their door step, taking place between Sunday 3 and Sunday 10 September 2017.