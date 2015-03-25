It's Incredible - Niki Terpstra

"That's when I fell in love with them and now, having won both, it gives me huge joy. I can't tell you how happy I am! To be victorious in these races you need very good legs, but also luck. Today, everything went perfect for me."

"We showed again that amazing team spirit, we showed that we are there for our teammates, ready to give everything so that the win lands in the team.





"The entire squad knew what they had to do and made a perfect race. The strongest rider won today and I'm happy for Niki, he rode a strong and smart race.





"Last year, I won and he came third, this time around, we arrived at the finish in reverse order. We are enjoying a fantastic run of success and hopefully we won't stop here."









Third placed Philippe Gilbert said:KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP