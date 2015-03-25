It's Amazing - Thomas





Thomas said at the press conference afterwards: " It was a great day and it's amazing. It certainly makes up for the Giro D'Italia which I did not watch as I went to Manchester for physio.





"A big boost for morale and if I ended staying on GC for a few more days then I'll be happy but I am working for Froomey.





"I still can't quite believe. I am in the best shape and consistent in training. What happens happens and what keeps me motivated is the Tour.





"The British Lions inspired me today but it was so nerve wracking sat in the hot seat. I thought Tony or someone would win.





"This is my 12th grand tour and 8th Tour De France and to finally win a stage is amazing."









1 Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky 0:16:04

2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC + 0:00:05

3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:07

4 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:08

5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:10

6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13

7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:15

8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:16

9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16

10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:16







Other British and Irish riders:





Simon Yates 29th, Dan Martin 57th, Steve Cummings 75th, Ben Swift 103rd, Dan McLay 114th, Nicholas Roche 122nd, Mark Cavendish 176th, Scott Thwaites 181st, Luke Rowe 182nd,

Geraint Thomas said it was just amazing as he won the first time trial as the 2017 Tour De France got underway.

Source: DSG

