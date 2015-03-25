 

It's Amazing - Thomas

01 July 2017 06:50
Geraint Thomas said it was just amazing as he won the first time trial as the 2017 Tour De France got underway.

Thomas said at the press conference afterwards: "It was a great day and it's amazing. It certainly makes up for the Giro D'Italia which I did not watch as I went to Manchester for physio. 

"A big boost for morale and if I ended staying on GC for a few more days then I'll be happy but I am working for Froomey.

"I still can't quite believe. I am in the best shape and consistent in training. What happens happens and what keeps me motivated is the Tour.

"The British Lions inspired me today but it was so nerve wracking sat in the hot seat. I thought Tony or someone would win.

"This is my 12th grand tour and 8th Tour De France and to finally win a stage is amazing."


1 Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky 0:16:04
2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC + 0:00:05
3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:07
4 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:08
5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:10
6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13
7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:15
8 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:16
9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16
10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:16

Other British and Irish riders:

Simon Yates 29th, Dan Martin 57th, Steve Cummings 75th, Ben Swift 103rd, Dan McLay 114th, Nicholas Roche 122nd, Mark Cavendish 176th,  Scott Thwaites 181st, Luke Rowe 182nd, 

Source: DSG

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.