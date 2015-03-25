Israeli Government Threaten To Withdraw Support For Giro 2018

Israeli government officials have threatened to withdraw support for the 2018 Giro D'Italia, according to the Agency French Press.





RCS Sport in their launch of the 2018 race which starts in Israel in May, referred to the opening stage being in "West Jerusalem" which both Israel and Palestine have made claims on over the years.





Agency French Press are reporting a joint statement from Sports Minister Miri Regev and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin which says that using the wording "West Jerusalem" is "a breach of agreements with the Israeli government and quotes the pair as saying: "In Jerusalem, Israel's capital, there is no east or west.





"There is one unified Jerusalem.





"If the wording does not change, the Israeli government will not be a partner in the event. "













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

