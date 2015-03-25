 

Israel Unveiled As 2018 Giro D' Italia Start Country

18 September 2017 11:02
For the first time ever, a Grand Tour will start outside of Europe. It’s the 13th time that Giro d’Italia starts outside of Italy. Israel will host the first three stages of next year’s Corsa Rosa, beginning with an Individual Time Trial in Jerusalem. Israel and the Giro remember Gino Bartali. Giro d'Italia winners Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, attended the event.

Friday 4 May 2018 will be a historic date for the Giro d'Italia and the whole world of cycling. The Big Start of the Corsa Rosa – to be raced from 4 to 27 May 2018 and organized by RCS Sport / La Gazzetta dello Sport – will be in Israel, outside of Europe for the first time. The first three stages will be in Israel. Due to the occasion, Gino Bartali has been remembered, awarded the honour of 'Righteous Among the Nations' on 10 October 2013. Bartali’s name is engraved on the Wall of Honour in the Garden of the Righteous in the Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem. Two times Giro d’Italia winners Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso were at the presentation.

THE ROUTE IN ISRAEL
Three stages: an Individual Time Trial and two in-line stages, suited to sprinters, are on the menu of Israel’s Big Start.

The 2018 Giro d’Italia will start on Friday 4 May with an ITT in Jerusalem, following a very technical route finishing close to the walls of the Old City. With numerous bends on streets of the city and small ascents and descents, the route will pass by landmarks including the Parliament (Knesset) and the historic walls. The finale is uphill, with the gradient increasing from light to more demanding.

The first in-line stage from Haifa to Tel Aviv, 167km long, is on Saturday 5 May. After the start, the route undulates around Acri and includes the first GPM (KOM) of 2018 Giro in Zikron Yakov. The second part of the route is substantially flat on wide roads, with the last few kilometres partly within the city of Tel Aviv and the finish line on the straight seafront.

The third and final stage in Israel, on Sunday 6 May, runs 226km from Be'er Sheva to Eilat, on the Red Sea, heading south. After the start, the only gentle climbs lead the peloton to the Negev Desert and then to the Red Sea coast. Once past the town of Mitzpe Ramon, a long descent leads towards the finish in Eilat.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.