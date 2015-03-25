Israel For The Giro D'Italia 2018

According to Cyclingnews.com, the 2018 Giro D'Italia could be starting in Israel.





The Old City of Jerusalem would host the opening day's time with two more stages, possibly taking in Tel Aviv and the south of Israel have been muted and come after talks between the Israel Cycling Academy and Giro organisers RCS Sport.





If the start of the race was to be held in Israel, it would co-incide with the country's 70th birthday celebrations.





An announcement of where the 2018 Giro D'Italia will start from is expected to be on September 18th.





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group













Source: DSG

