 

Israel For The Giro D'Italia 2018

09 August 2017 02:47
According to Cyclingnews.com, the 2018 Giro D'Italia could be starting in Israel.

The Old City of Jerusalem would host the opening day's time with two more stages, possibly taking in Tel Aviv and the south of Israel have been muted and come after talks between the Israel Cycling Academy and Giro organisers RCS Sport.

If the start of the race was to be held in Israel, it would co-incide with the country's 70th birthday celebrations.

An announcement of where the 2018 Giro D'Italia will start from is expected to be on September 18th.

More on this - http://www.cyclingnews.com/news/2018-giro-ditalia-to-start-with-time-trial-in-old-jerusalem/?utm_ 








Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



 

Source: DSG

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his