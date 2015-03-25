Isostar Partner Beat Club Cycling Team

Geert Broekhuizen, co-founder of BEAT Cycling
Club, said: “It is fantastic that a big brand like Isostar has chosen to make
its return to professional cycling through BEAT. This
collaboration is an important step in the growth of BEAT, and Isostar is a
wonderful addition to our partner group. We look forward to moving forward
together over the next few years and further expanding the club.
We are also looking forward to providing our members and our pro track and road
riders with the right nutrition, as well as advice through our online and
offline activities. This supports our objectives of helping cycling enthusiasts
of all levels improve and bringing them closer to professional cycling.
Felix Zwaenepoel, brand manager for Isostar
at Nutrition & Santé BNL, said: “Isostar strongly shares BEAT’s ambition to
build the largest cycling community in the Benelux. It is therefore a
logical step to resume our activity at the highest level of
cycling through BEAT, so that we can jointly build a platform where
cycling enthusiasts and elite athletes can grow toward great achievements and
share unique moments. We are therefore looking forward to supporting both the
club’s elite athletes and recreational sports enthusiasts in delivering their
best performances with our 40 years of unparalleled experience.”
About Isostar
Isostar was launched in 1977 in Switzerland
as the first sports drink especially designed to meet the nutritional needs of
athletes. The brand was the first to launch an isotonic sports drink, and in
the decades since then the sports nutrition specialist has continued to innovate.
Today, 40 years after its founding, the brand offers a full range of sports
drinks and sports nutrition. Isostar has production facilities in France and
Switzerland, with its own R&D departments to serve all audiences. In the
1980s, Isostar was very active in cycling. In ’87 and ’88, the sports nutrition
brand was the name sponsor of the Panasonic-Isostar team (in ’88
Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-AGU). More information about Isostar can be found at https://www.isostar.com/.
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP