Isostar Partner Beat Club Cycling Team



Geert Broekhuizen, co-founder of BEAT Cycling Club, said: “It is fantastic that a big brand like Isostar has chosen to make its return to professional cycling through BEAT. This collaboration is an important step in the growth of BEAT, and Isostar is a wonderful addition to our partner group. We look forward to moving forward together over the next few years and further expanding the club. We are also looking forward to providing our members and our pro track and road riders with the right nutrition, as well as advice through our online and offline activities. This supports our objectives of helping cycling enthusiasts of all levels improve and bringing them closer to professional cycling.

Felix Zwaenepoel, brand manager for Isostar at Nutrition & Santé BNL, said: “Isostar strongly shares BEAT’s ambition to build the largest cycling community in the Benelux. It is therefore a logical step to resume our activity at the highest level of cycling through BEAT, so that we can jointly build a platform where cycling enthusiasts and elite athletes can grow toward great achievements and share unique moments. We are therefore looking forward to supporting both the club’s elite athletes and recreational sports enthusiasts in delivering their best performances with our 40 years of unparalleled experience.”

About Isostar

Isostar was launched in 1977 in Switzerland as the first sports drink especially designed to meet the nutritional needs of athletes. The brand was the first to launch an isotonic sports drink, and in the decades since then the sports nutrition specialist has continued to innovate. Today, 40 years after its founding, the brand offers a full range of sports drinks and sports nutrition. Isostar has production facilities in France and Switzerland, with its own R&D departments to serve all audiences. In the 1980s, Isostar was very active in cycling. In ’87 and ’88, the sports nutrition brand was the name sponsor of the Panasonic-Isostar team (in ’88 Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-AGU). More information about Isostar can be found at https://www.isostar.com/. KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP