Irvine Gets New Aqua Blue Sport Role

Martyn Irvine is to move from racing to a Directeur Sportif role with Aqua Blue Sport for the 2018 season.





The new role will see the Irish man use his huge experience to help the current crop of racing cyclists in the blue and gold.





The move follows a stellar racing career on the track that included a world champion title in the 2013 15km scratch race. He retired at the end of the 2015 season but made a comeback to the road as Aqua Blue Sport launched.





Stephen Moore, team General Manager, said: “This is a great move for the team. It is always sad to see a great rider retire from competition but Martyn still has a huge amount to give to the sport. With his enthusiasm and sharp intelligence he will be a huge help to our riders. It will be great to see him in the team car in 2018.”





Irvine, 32, from County Down, Northern Ireland, said he is looking forward to the challenge ahead.





He said: “I want to thank Aqua Blue Sport and especially Rick Delaney for this great opportunity. I decided to return to racing this year but when I broke a bone in my hip again this year I knew I had to take a serious look at where I wanted to go next.







"I have had a lot of injuries and there comes a point where the body just says no more. I have reached that point. I discussed this with Rick and he offered me the Sport Director role.







"It is the perfect fit for me and the right decision. It is a huge challenge and I have a huge amount to learn but I am really looking forward to 2018.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.