Injuries Forced Thomas Out Of The Giro

A shoulder and knee injury have forced Geraint Thomas out of the 100th Giro 'Italia.





Thomas went down in a crash that should never have happened on stage nine but carried on to finish the tage on the Blockhaus climb and then finish second in the time trial.





However, the shoulder and knee injuries he sustained were so severe that he cannot carry on in the race and withdrew before the start of today's stage which was won again by Fernando Gaviria.





Thomas said to the Team Sky press office: “I’ve been suffering since my crash on Sunday. I’ve had an issue with my shoulder which is manageable, but my knee has also been getting worse each day. “Obviously it’s never nice to leave a race early, especially when it’s your main goal of the season, but I have to look at the bigger picture. I'd love to continue, but it would be a case of trying to survive each day rather than racing.







Kev monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

