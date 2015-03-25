Il Lombardia Television Coverage Details

IL LOMBARDIA 2017: START LIST AND TV COVERAGE ANNOUNCED



Bergamo, 6 October 2017

The 111th edition of Il Lombardia NamedSport, organised by RCS Sport/La Gazzetta dello Sport, starts tomorrow morning in Bergamo and finishes in Como in the late afternoon, following 247 gruelling kilometres with 4,000m of total elevation. The official Start List is now available.



The starters include 2015-2014 winners, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) and Daniel Martin (Quick - Step Floors); Tour de France runner-up and fresh Milano-Torino winner Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team); Adam Yates (Orica - Scott) and Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team), second and third yesterday in Superga; Giro runner-up Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team); Tour de France mountains classification winner Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb); Vuelta a España mountains classification winner Davide Villella (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team); Mikel Landa and Diego Rosa (Team Sky); Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo); Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Julian Alaphilippe and 2009-2010 winner Philippe Gilbert (Quick - Step Floors).

TEAMS AND TOP RIDERS



The 25 teams (18 UCI WorldTeams and seven UCI Professional Continental Teams) of eight riders who will participate in the 111th Il Lombardia NamedSport, alongside the potential protagonists, are:



UCI WORLD TEAMS

AG2R LA MONDIALE (FRA) – Pozzovivo, Bakelandts, Vuillermoz

ASTANA PRO TEAM (KAZ) – Aru, Fuglsang, Sanchez

BAHRAIN MERIDA (BRN) – Vincenzo Nibali, Pellizotti, Visconti

BMC RACING TEAM (USA) – Roche, De Marchi, Caruso

BORA - HANSGROHE (GER) – Majka, Barta, Poljanski

CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM (USA) – Uran, Villella, Formolo

FDJ (FRA) – Pinot, Roux, Morabito

LOTTO SOUDAL (BEL) – De Gendt, Wellens, Gallopin

MOVISTAR TEAM (ESP) – Nairo Quintana, Herrada, Anacona

ORICA - SCOTT (AUS) – Adam Yates, Albasini, Kreuziger

QUICK - STEP FLOORS (BEL) – Daniel Martin, Gilbert, Alaphilippe

TEAM DIMENSION DATA (RSA) – Cummings, Pauwels, Fraile

TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN (SUI) – Belkov, Goncalves, Kiserlovski

TEAM LOTTO NL - JUMBO (NED) – Roglic, Kruijswijk, Battaglin

TEAM SKY (GBR) – Landa, Kwiatkowski, Rosa

TEAM SUNWEB (GER) – Barguil, Matthews, Kelderman

TREK - SEGAFREDO (USA) – Mollema, Pantano, Stetina

UAE TEAM EMIRATES (UAE) – Rui Costa, Atapuma, Ulissi

UCI PROFESSIONAL CONTINENTAL TEAMS

ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI - SIDERMEC - BOTTECCHIA (ITA) – Bernal, Cattaneo, Frapporti

BARDIANI CSF (ITA) – Zardini, Ciccone, Barbin

COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS (FRA) – Mate, Bonnafond, Rossetto

DIRECT ENERGIE (FRA) – Calmejane, Sicard, Quemeneur

GAZPROM - RUSVELO (RUS) – Firsanov, Lagutin, Brutt

NIPPO - VINI FANTINI (ITA) – Cunego, Santaromita, Berlato

WILIER TRIESTINA - SELLE ITALIA (ITA) – Koshevoy, Turrin, Godoy

TV COVERAGE

The 111th Il Lombardia NamedSport will be broadcasted in 185 countries across five continents. The 2017 edition of the race will be shown live by 16 TV networks.



RAI, the event host broadcaster, will produce three live coverage of the race, broadcasting it in Italy on Rai 2. Eurosport will show Il Lombardia NamedSport live throughout the whole of Europe, with the exception of France where l’Equipe will air the race on its free-to-air channel. In Switzerland the race will also be broadcast by SRG SSR and in Belgium it will be also broadcast by the French speaking channel RTBF.



In Asia, the exclusive live broadcast in Japan will be on DAZN, and in China the race will be broadcast on LETV. Eurosport will also broadcast the race in 15 territories across the Asia Pacific region, while in New Zealand Il Lombardia NamedSport will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports.



OSN network is the rights holder for the Middle East and North Africa regions, while Kwese Sport will cover the SubSaharian Africa territories with the sole exception of South Africa, where the race will be broadcast live on Supersport.



The 2017 Il Lombardia NamedSport can be followed in the Americas on Fubo.TV in USA and Canada, on TDN in Mexico and Central America and on the ESPN network in South America and the Caribbeans.



SNTV – the Sports News Television platform will distribute images from the race all over the world.



THE COURSE

The race sets off from Bergamo, southbound. The route initially leads through the Bergamo plain (over the first 40km), and then up along the Val Cavallina, all the way to Casazza, to tackle the first climb of this race: Colle Gallo (763m). A fast-running descent leads back from Val Seriana to Bergamo; here the route goes back onto flat roads and eventually arrives in Brianza.



The course passes briefly across Colle Brianza (533m) and descends into Pescate, then heads for Valmadrera and Oggiono. Finally, it rolls past Pusiano and Asso, and drops down into Onno, heading for Bellagio, where the Ghisallo climb (754m) begins. The climb has a maximum 14% gradient, on a wide road, with several hairpins.

The descent runs quickly on long, straight stretches up to Maglio, where the Colma di Sormano climb (1,124m) begins abruptly after a right-hand bend. After some kilometres with moderate gradients, a few hundred metres past Sormano, the route turns left to tackle the Muro di Sormano (2km at a 15% gradient). The road is tight and very steep, and it runs partly through the woods, with very narrow hairpins and sharp gradients exceeding 25% and reaching almost 30% after about 1,000 metres.



After clearing the Colma, the road climbs down into Nesso (initially a false-flat drag, followed by a very technical descent with several hairpins on a narrowed roadway). Here, the route takes the coastal road that leads to Como. A harsh climb up to Civiglio (614m) follows, with steady 10% gradients (the roadway is markedly narrowed at the top of the climb); the route then drops down, runs through Como again, and then heads for the final climb in San Fermo della Battaglia (397m). There are two feed zones: the first in San Sosimo (km 112-115) and the second in Onno (km 182-185).

Final kilometres

The last 10km begin in urban Como and run along wide avenues, up to the railway underpass, where the final climb towards San Fermo della Battaglia starts. The climb has a gradient of nearly 7% (max. 10%) and runs on a narrowed roadway and rough road surface, with several hairpins leading all the way up to the summit (around 5km from the finish). The descent runs along a wide and well-paved road, with two well-lit tunnels and two wide roundabouts, and ends 1,000m before the finish. One final, wide left-hand bend can be found 600m before the finish. The home straight is on a 7m wide asphalt road.





GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT – A SPECIAL PRIZE IN MEMORY OF PIER LUIGI TODISCO

For the 111th Il Lombardia, La Gazzetta dello Sport will once again pay homage to Pier Luigi Todisco, who tragically died on 7 October 2011, cycling to his place of work at the gazzetta.it newsroom. A prize will be awarded in Todisco's name to the first rider to reach the top of the climb at Madonna del Ghisallo; the symbol of Il Lombardia and the site of the Sanctuary of the Madonna, the patron saint of cycling, which contains Fiorenzo Magni’s Museum of Cycling. Passionately fond of cycling, Pier Luigi Todisco dreamt of climbing the Ghisallo by bike and was in training to do so when the accident took place. The special award will be presented on the podium in Como after the race.



THE 20TH PREMIO TORRIANI

Among the events surrounding the 111th Il Lombardia, there will be an award ceremony for the 20th Torriani Prize – "For those who love cycling and make it alive" – organised by RCS Sport/La Gazzetta dello Sport, taking place shortly after the end of the race at the Yacht Club in Como. The prestigious award will be given to Elia Viviani, Francesco Guidolin and Marco Pastonesi at 18:30. In addition, the “Cuore d'argento” (Silver Heart), which is awarded to a “cycling lover” every year, will be awarded to Giuseppe Figini. After the award ceremony, Gianni Torriani's “L'Ultimo Patron” (the Last Patron) will be presented.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.