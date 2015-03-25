I Beat The Heat - Spilak

Katusha Alpecin's Simon Spilak said that he beat the heat as he did enough in the time trial to win the Tour De Suisse.





Spilak lost a bit of time to Damiano Caruso of BMC who dominated the time trial with Rohan Dennis taking the win but took the overall victory on a day where temperatures in Britain were the same in Switzerland.





Speaking to his team's press office, he said: “This was a very hard day and difficult TT.





“It was harder than we expected. We did our recon of the route in the morning.





"By this afternoon it was so hot, but I am so happy. It is my second win here.





"I am happy for my teammates, too. All week all of them did such a great job.





"The temperature was my biggest enemy here in Switzerland, but I beat the heat this time.”





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

