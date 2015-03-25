 

I Beat The Heat - Spilak

19 June 2017 12:22
Katusha Alpecin's Simon Spilak said that he beat the heat as he did enough in the time trial to win the Tour De Suisse.

Spilak lost a bit of time to Damiano Caruso of BMC who dominated the time trial with Rohan Dennis taking the win but took the overall victory on a day where temperatures in Britain were the same in Switzerland.

Speaking to his team's press office, he said: This was a very hard day and difficult TT.

“It was harder than we expected. We did our recon of the route in the morning.

"By this afternoon it was so hot, but I am so happy. It is my second win here.

"I am happy for my teammates, too. All week all of them did such a great job.

"The temperature was my biggest enemy here in Switzerland, but I beat the heat this time.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.