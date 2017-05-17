 

Huffman Wins Tour Of California Stage Four

17 May 2017 11:22

ally’s Evan Huffman has won the fourth stage of the Amgen Tour Of California.

Today’s stage was a 159.5km stage from Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita which had again Rafal Majka in the yellow leader’s jersey.

Rob Britton (Rally), Evan Huffman (Rally), Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), Lennard Hofstede (Team Sunweb), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) and Martin Elmiger (BMC) were the ones to break with Mannion taking the first climb.

Mannion was second on the next climb which was also on Casitas Pass Road behind Huffman as the break dropped to five when Elmiger returned to the peloton.

With the break increasing their lead to nine minutes, Huffman took the third climb before Mannion was first over the Ojai Santa Paula summit.

That lead was down to 5.30 going into the final fifty kilometres of the stage and down to 3.50 eighteen kilometres later.

The World Tour teams started to work together and the gap dropped to two minutes and then 1.45 going into the final ten kilometres of the stage.

Into the final kilometre and Huffman attacked and Evan Huffman stayed away to win in 3.41.52 with his Rally team mate Rob Britton in second place, followed by Hofstede, Turner and Mannion. Peter Sagan led in the peloton thirty seconds down.

Rafal Maja continues to lead the race.


2017 Tour of California stage 4 profile




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

https://cnssportuk.wordpress.com/2017/05/17/check-out-our-cycling-books/

 

Source: DSG

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in E...

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal for Real Madrid at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night was his 367th in Europe's top five leagues.

Feature Q&A on world number one Andy Murray

Q&A on world number one Andy Murray's dip in form...

Andy Murray's surprise second-round defeat to Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Monday continued a miserable start to the

Feature Rodriguez key to Mourinho

Rodriguez key to Mourinho's hopes of success next ...

It's fair to say James Rodriguez hasn't lit up the Bernabeu like many had hoped after his sensational form at the 2014 World Cup.

Feature United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to hijack City deal for Spurs star - Transfer News

United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to...

Gareth Bale has been linked with a surprise summer move to Manchester United.

Feature Manchester United and Ajax all-time homegrown XIs

Manchester United and Ajax all-time homegrown XIs...

Europa League finalists Ajax and Manchester United both have a rich history of producing their own players.

Feature The routes to the Europa League final

The routes to the Europa League final...

Manchester United and Ajax will contest the Europa League final having had plenty of scares along the way.