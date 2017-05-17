Huffman Wins Tour Of California Stage Four

ally’s Evan Huffman h as won the fourth stage of the Amgen Tour Of California.

Today’s stage was a 159.5km stage from Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita which had again Rafal Majka in the yellow leader’s jersey.

R ob Britton (Rally), Evan Huffman (Rally), Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), Lennard Hofstede (Team Sunweb), Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) and Martin Elmiger (BMC) were the ones to break with Mannion taking the first climb.

Mannion was second on the next climb which was also on Casitas Pass Road behind Huffman as the break dropped to five when Elmiger returned to the peloton.

With the break increasing their lead to nine minutes, Huffman took the third climb before Mannion was first over the Ojai Santa Paula summit.

That lead was down to 5.30 going into the final fifty kilometres of the stage and down to 3.50 eighteen kilometres later.

The World Tour teams started to work together and the gap dropped to two minutes and then 1.45 going into the final ten kilometres of the stage.

Into the final kilometre and Huffman attacked and Evan Huffman stayed away to win in 3.41.52 with his Rally team mate Rob Britton in second place, followed by Hofstede, Turner and Mannion. Peter Sagan led in the peloton thirty seconds down.

Rafal Maja continues to lead the race.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

https://cnssportuk.wordpress.com/2017/05/17/check-out-our-cycling-books/

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.