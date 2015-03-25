 

Howes Takes Colorado Classic Stage Two Win

11 August 2017 11:54

Cannondale Drapac’s Alex Howes has won the second stage of the Colorado Classic, writes Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group.

A 103km stage of ten laps which started and finished in Breckenbridge saw Dan Eaton and TJ Eisenhart get away chased by a group of thirteen which included the only British rider in the race Hugh Carty of Cannondale Drapac.

Eaton of United Healthcare took the points at the sprint as the leaders took a lead of 2.15 with Eisenhart taking the points on the climb.

Eaton was absorbed by the chasing group as Eisenhart took the sprint and the second KOM as the chasing group dropped to five with 14kms left.

Onto the final lap and Eisenhart was forty seconds ahead of the first chanse group and 1.30 ahead of the second which contained Carty working for Rigoberto Uran.

Peter Stettina went after Eiseinhart and joined him along with Alex Howes on a climb and attacked but Eisenhart and Howes were able to mark him.

With four kilometres to go, Eisenhart dug in and was able to get some distance before Howes closed him down.

Howes led into the final turn and the Cannondale Drapac rider from Colorado took the sprint in 2.51. 17 ahead of TJ Eisenhart and Stetina and the lead of the race.





 






Source: DSG

