Alex Howes said that he dug deep to take the win on stage two of the Colorado Classic.





Howes told his Cannondale Drapac team's press office: I’m feeling very good, and I’m feeling very bad,” said Howes. “I dug deep for that one.





“I was like ‘Pete, there is no way you’re dropping me dude,” Howes said. “I’m going to throw up and have a heart attack before you drop me.





“I really wanted to win here today because I knew whoever takes the win here has a great shot of winning the overall,” said Howes. “This is one of the few races without a time trial. I thought maybe I could win the overall because I can’t time trial my way out of a wet paper bag.” “We can win the general classification here, but even with chasing the overall victory, there are still two chances to win stages,” said Vanmarcke. “We have a very motivated and strong team here, and with this victory, everybody will be more excited to go for it.”







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.