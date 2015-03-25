 

Howes: I Dug Deep For That

12 August 2017 09:58
Alex Howes said that he dug deep to take the win on stage two of the Colorado Classic.

Howes told his Cannondale Drapac team's press office: I’m feeling very good, and I’m feeling very bad,” said Howes. “I dug deep for that one.

“I was like ‘Pete, there is no way you’re dropping me dude,” Howes said. “I’m going to throw up and have a heart attack before you drop me.

“I really wanted to win here today because I knew whoever takes the win here has a great shot of winning the overall,” said Howes. “This is one of the few races without a time trial. I thought maybe I could win the overall because I can’t time trial my way out of a wet paper bag.”

“We can win the general classification here, but even with chasing the overall victory, there are still two chances to win stages,” said Vanmarcke. “We have a very motivated and strong team here, and with this victory, everybody will be more excited to go for it.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

 

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.