Hopkins Wins In Leamington Spa

Chloe Hopkins of Ale Cipollini won the third stage of the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour.





WM3’s Katarzyna Niewadoma was again in the leader’s green jersey for the longest stage of the race in Warwickshire from Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa.





This 150.8km stage saw some good crowds in Atherstone for the start which saw the race with 93 riders get underway at 10am.





Stephanie Pohl (Cervelo Bigla) launched an attempt to get away ten kilometres into the stage and got sixteen seconds clear before being quickly brought back as the race headed toward Meriden.

Into Coventry heading out towards the first sprint at Kenilworth and there was a big crash which took down riders from a number of teams.





Kate Archibald took the first sprint ahead of Jolien D'Hoore and Van Dijk before a group of nine riders tried to break and were swiftly caught.





Longo Borghini needed to visit the doctor after her crash and after 93kms, there was a break and in it were Gracie Elvin (Orica) and Cecilile Ludwig (Cervéll) ahead of a chasing trio of Gillow (FDJ), Ritter (Drops) and Jasinska (Cylance) by 30 seconds.





The trio of chasers caught Elvin and Ludwig and were 1.30 ahead going toward the climb at Edge Hill which Ludwig took.





Their lead dropped to 1.25 from 1.50 with less than thirty kilometres to go before they went over the climb at Burton Dassett.





The gap tumbled and was down to 25 seconds with thirteen kilometres to go and twenty seconds at Bascote Heath.





A crash involving Boels and Wiggle riders plus some from WM3 Pro who had been doing the chasing affected the break who were now thirteen seconds back.





However, with five kilometres left, the break were caught and the sprint was on. There were crashes involving Vos.





It came down to a sprint and Chloe Hoskins took the win ahead of Alice Barnes.





