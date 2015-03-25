Hofstede Abandons La Vuelta

After 11 challenging stages of racing at the Vuelta a España, Team Sunweb's Grand Tour debutant Lennard Hofstede (NED) is forced to abandon the race due to sickness.



Hofstede has had a successful debut to date at the Vuelta, playing a key support role in Team Sunweb's general classification ambitions, but yesterday evening, the 22-year-old started to feel unwell.



Team Sunweb's Physician Mannes Naeff (NED) explained: "During yesterday's stage Lennard was feeling good but during the night he began to experience stomach problems - a case of gastro-enteritis. We had hoped that he may feel better during today's stage but Lennard was unable to eat or drink and in the hot conditions there was no other option for him to abandon the race. After a few days rest we expect that he will be able to restart his training again."



Hofstede said: "I felt really sick when I woke up this morning, I was unwell and couldn't eat anything. I persevered and continued to try but there was no power in my legs and I feel completely empty. I'm really disappointed to end my first Grand Tour like this, it's been a great experience so far."



Team Sunweb coach Marc Reef (NED) said: "It's a pity that Lennard is forced to abandon due to sickness, he was shining in his first Grand Tour and we have been really pleased with his performance. We tried it this morning at the start, but very soon realised that it wasn’t possible to continue. He supported the team in his role really well and we will miss him here in the coming weeks."













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

