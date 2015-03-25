 

Hofland Wins Famenne Ardenne

11 October 2017 04:20

Lotto Soudal’s Moreno Hofland has won the Famenne Ardenne Classic in Belgium.

A 195km course made up of a 129km course followed by three 22km laps with a start and finish in Marche-en-Famenne.

Six riders got clear and were allowed to go into the final one hundred kilometres with a lead of 3.25.

Onto the finish line for the first time and only four riders were on the front with a lead of 1.30.

That dropped to just Mainard and Molly ahead with 54kms left. They were joined by a group of 35 riders, who were 22 seconds ahead of the second peloton and it was not too long before everyone was back together.

On the Côte de Charneux, Guillaume Martin of Wanty Group Gobert dropped the two riders who had been with him and set off on a solo raid towards the finish.

Martin was caught with six kilometres to go and a group took over on the front.

In that group was Moreno Hofland and he just took the win in a sprint.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

