 

Hofland Happy With Famenne Ardenne Victory

11 October 2017 11:55
Moreno Hofland of Lotto Soudal said he was happy as he took the victory at the Famenne Ardenne classic in Belgium.

Hofland said after his victory to his team's press office: "I am very happy with this victory,

"I had to wait for almost two years for it so it makes the win a little bit more special.

"We knew this morning that the race would be difficult to control and that everyone would look at us.

"After the start, a small group went clear and we began to control the pace. Sean De Bie worked for almost hundred kilometres all by himself. We then decided to wait a little bit to see what the other teams would do. We expected Wanty to try something because they had a strong team today.

"When Martin, Meurisse and Budding went away on the penultimate lap, the team kept the situation under control and Sander Armée and Maxime Monfort closed the gap.

"We had settled that if I was still part of the front group at the top of the last climb, I would do the sprint.

"Attacks were flying in the finale but our team was strong and a sprint was inevitable.

"Tosh Van der Sande led me out perfectly and I launched my sprint 200 meters from the line. The finish was a little bit uphill and I’m glad I could finish it off after all that my team mates had done. It’s definitely a team victory today. "





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

