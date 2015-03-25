Hodeg Wins Handzame Classic

It was another win in Belgium for Quick Step as Alvaro Hodeg won the Handzame Classic race in Belgium.

A 199km 1HC race from Bredene to Handzame took its time for a break to form but when it did, ten riders in Koning, Nauleau, Smukulis, Riesebeek, Kurek, Boucher, Zijaard, Coenen, Forfang and Stork went clear taking a lead.

They were four minutes ahead after fifty kilometres and seven minutes heading towards some of the roads used in the Gent Wevelgem race.

With seventy kilometres to go, the lead was at 4.20 and with 22kms left, the lead was a 1.20.

The break was ended and a messy sprint saw Alvaro Hodeg of Quick Step fly past Kristoffer Halvorson (Team Sky) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and win in 4.34.35.

British rider Adam Blythe of Aqua Blue Sports finished fifth.

Hodeg said about his victory: "It's difficult to tell you how I'm feeling after this win. It means the world to take my maiden pro victory with Quick-Step Floors, the team I have always dreamt of racing for. I always try to do my best and today it wasn't any different.

"The plan from the beginning of the race was to do the sprint for me and I'm grateful to the boys for their support, they were fantastic. I am super happy to get this success and can tell you I'll continue to work hard in order to repay the team for their confidence."





