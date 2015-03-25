Hodeg Wins Catalunya Opener

Alvaro Hodeg of Quick Step has won the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya.

This year’s race started in Calella with a 152.3km stage which also finished in the city some sixty kilometres out of Barcelona.

Tom Bohli (BMC), Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos BH), Daniel Turek (Israel Cycling Academy), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo) formed the first break of the race after forty kilometres with Grivko winnng the first intermediate sprint and Bohli the second in Platja d'Aro ahead of Grivko.

The break had been around three minutes but it was down to two when Wilmar Paredes (Manzana Postobon) was first over the top of Port de Collsacreu to take the points on the day’s categorised climb.

The break was finally ended due to work from Movisar and with three kilometres to go, Quick Step took control and set up Colombian Alvaro Hodeg for the win in 3.39.31 ahead of Irishman Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe and his team mate Jay McCarthy.

"Absolutely incredible. It's a dream come true for me," Hodeg said. "The team did an amazing job to get me the opportunity, and I congratulate them. Of course, we'll give it another dig tomorrow, I feel very strong, and for sure we'll be battling for the stage."

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.