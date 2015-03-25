Hivert Wins Tour du Finistère

Direct Energie's Jonathan Hivert has won the Tour du Finistère race.





A 190.5km course saw the riders having to take on the final 35kms of stage 5 of this year’s Tour de France before finishing with five laps of a 9.7km finishing circuit around Quimper and it was a race which saw the attacks start early and four riders go away and take a nine minute lead.





That was gradually reduced and by the time, they started on the laps of the finishing circuit, it was down to a mere forty seconds. with only Michel Dieleman of (Cibel-Cebon) and Corentin Ermenault (Vital Concept Cycling Club) left up front.





Rein Taaramäe (Direct Energie) joined them with 35kms to go but before the start of the penultimate lap the fifty or so riders left in the peloton had caught them and BMC's Richie Porte was part of a four man group which was brought back with a lap to go.





Around twenty riders were left with five kilometres remaining and there were twelve who sprinted it out with Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) taking the win in 4.43.04 ahead of AG2R's Romain Bardet and Wanty Group's Guilluame Martin.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

