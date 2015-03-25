Hivert Takes Paris-Nice Stage Win

Direct Energie’s Jonathan Hivert has won the third stage of the 76 th Paris-Nice race in France.

Groupama FDJ’s Arnaud Demare was the leader in the yellow jersey for the longest stage of the race at 210kms from Bourges to Châtel-Guyon.

Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) and Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille Provence) were straight into a break from the off and were quickly seven minutes ahead with Thomson taking the first sprint.

Sixty kilometres in and the gap was holding at seven minutes and with little for the sprinters in the coming days, Sam Bennett and Phil Bauhaus (knee pain) abandoned the race.

Grellier was first over the third category Cote de la Bosse climb and as the break descended the gap was down to 4.15.

The Direct Energie rider went away and took the second climb and the four points on offer and had a lead of 26 seconds with 37kms to go.

Five kilometres late and he was caught and the peloton was together as they went over the finish line wih one thirty kilometre lap left to complete.

Dylan Groenewegen, the winner of stage two, was at the back of the peloton as they hit the Côte de Charbonnières climb.

The peloton was split all over the road and Julian Alaphilippe, who was ten seconds off the race, lead put in a move with Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal.

With the race leader dropped, Alaphilippe took maximum points from the climb with Jakob Fuglsang and Lillian Calmejane joining the Quick Step rider and Wellens in a group which continued to grow ahead of the second sprint

Luis Leon Sanchez, Johnathan Hivert and Remy Di Gregorio were next to lead with a forty second lead over the race leader’s group with sixteen kilometres to go.

As Demare’s group joined the second group, the trip up front extended their lead to 53 seconds with three kilometres left.

With 1.7kms left, Di Gregorio tried to attack but it was shut down so going under the flam rouge, he dug again and again was caught with 400 metres left.

The sprint was on and Jonathan Hivert of Direct Energie took the win in 5.22.48 with Luis Leon Sanchez second and going into the Yellow Jersey ahead of Arnaud Demare who finished fourth after winning the bunch sprint.





Hivert said: "I knew I was going to be involved in the mix up but did not know what was going to happen. When you approach the finish line you never know what is going to happen, so I went for it.





"I had an injury and surgery and I am really happy with the way things are going. I am trying to help Lillian Calmejane. He is a good rider and could do well in this race."





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP





Source: DSG

