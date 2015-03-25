Head Cold For Sam Bennett In Australia

"I got something on the flight over here and then on the first day of training I was doing 180 watts and my heart-rate was at 160," Bennett told Cyclingnews.
"The next day I couldn't train, and I've not been able to train for about a week now. I did do three hours yesterday but didn't feel good. I'll see how I go today and then tomorrow it's a rest-day and it's meant to be raining. It's just a head cold and I was really bunged up. I thought that I'd get rid of it in a day or two but everyday it's just dragged on.
"Hopefully I'll be able to do the Classic.
"I'll need a good blow out before the Tour Down Under. It's important to have that intensity beforehand, otherwise the Tour Down Under will be too much of a shot to the body."
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG