Hansen Now Set To Continue His Grand Tour Run

Adam Hansen of Lotto Soudal is set to continue his record breaking run of consecutive Grand Tour appearances.





The Lotto Soudal rider has completed eighteen straight Grand Tours and looked to have missed out on the Vuelta a Espana due to saddle sores which he picked up during the Tour De France.





The Australian was not named in the original team for the race by Lotto Soudal. However, Rafael Valls has broken his hip in a crash and Hansen comes in with his team hoping he will make the start in Nimes on Saturday, August 19.





Lotto Soudal said in a press release: “The Australian had initially not been selected, but this late change will allow him to go on with his record-breaking run of Grand Tour participations. “The sports directors and medical staff hope that his saddle sore will be sufficiently healed, but there is no doubt that Hansen will start his 19th Grand Tour in a row with determination.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group.





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.