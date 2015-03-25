Hansen - A Long Day In The Break

Aqua Blue Sport's Lasse Norman Hansen made sure that he retained the King Of The Mountains jersey by being in the break for most of the third stage of the Tour de Suisse.





Speaking to his team's press office, Hansen said: “Today was a long day in the breakaway – I jumped straight from the gun. I got one other guy with me.





"Sadly we were only two guys up the road so it turned into a long boring one and managed to get all the points on the road.





"I not only managed to maintain but to build on my lead in the mountains jersey so I will definitely have the jersey after tomorrow.





"I just want to thank all the fans for their messages and support.”

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

