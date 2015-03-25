Hammer Series Results Amended

The organisers of the Hammer Sportzone Limburg race have amended the results today's race.

The organisers said in a statement:

The results from today’s Hammer Sprint have been amended following the application of the race rules and the deduction of the points awarded to Ramon Sinkeldam, Team Sunweb, before he crashed and was unable to complete the eight laps of the race.

The reduction of the points awarded to Team Sunweb means that Team Sky move to the top of the overall standings and will start the Hammer Chase on Sunday as leaders.

The Hammer Chase is a team pursuit taking place over three laps of a 14.9km course. Teams are ranked by adding together their positions in the first two races, the Hammer Climb on Friday and today’s Hammer Sprint, the lowest total being the top team.

Teams are then split into two groups: the top eight go into Group 1 and bottom eight in Group 2. Teams in Group 1 can challenge for both victory in the Hammer Chase and overall Hammer Series. Teams in Group 2 can challenge for the Hammer Chase win, but not for overall victory.

Teams in each group set off at fixed time intervals dictated by their ranking, plus the time bonuses they picked up.

Hammer Chase start order – Group 2 (14:50 CET)

1. Trek-Segafredo

2. Quick-Step Floors +39?

3. BMC Racing Team +55?

4. Bahrain-Merida +1’18”

5. Team Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij +1’33”

6. UAE Team Emirates +1’45”

7. Israel Cycling Academy 2’00”

8. Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2’15”

Hammer Chase start order – Group 1 (16:05 CET)

1. Team Sky

2. Team Sunweb +32”

3. Nippo-Vini Fantini +1’00”

3. Lotto Soudal +1’12”

4. Movistar Team +1’29”

5. Cannondale-Drapac +1’49”

6. ORICA-SCOTT +2’02”

7. Team LottoNL-Jumbo +2’16”





On-board footage from the Hammer Sprint at Sportzone Limburg, the second of three races at the first-ever Hammer Series event.

Trek-Segafredo raced brilliantly as a team to pick up points and emerge with victory, with Lotto Soudal second and Cannondale-Drapac third.

The first-ever Hammer Sprint on Saturday provided some enthralling, relentless racing on a largely flat 12.4km circuit based at Sportzone Limburg and the Tom Dumoulin Bike Park. Velon tracked live data for selected riders as they pushed it to the limit throughout the two-hour race. Here are some of the key numbers:

Jasper STUYVEN (TREK-SEGAFREDO)

Full Race

Time: 1h55’35”

Speed: 49.4km/h

Power: 328W

3min peak power: 529W (Lap 1)

Second in super-fast first lap

Time: 9’01”

Speed: 54.0km/h (top speed: 66.5km/h)

Power: 448W

15? sprint power: 946W (peak power: 1373W)

Lap 4 – Break and 1st place

Time: 14’05”

Speed: 52.5km/h

Power: 405W

20? sprint power: 962W (peak power: 1399W)

Stuyven is one of several Trek-Segafredo riders that collects a lot of points for his team on the way to the first place in the Hammer Sprint.

Elia VIVIANI (TEAM SKY)

Full Race

Time: 1h55’36”

Speed: 49.4km/h (top speed: 69.2km/h)

Power: 292W

2min peak power: 469W (lap 2)

1st in Lap 5 (double points)

Time: 15’12”

Speed: 48.8km/h (top speed: 67.0km/h)

Power: 288W (normalised power: 367W)

15? sprint power: 794W (peak power: 1146W)

Slightly slower lap overall, as Team Sky manages to control the pace and set Viviani up in the sprint.

Second in Lap 6

Time: 14’49”

Speed: 50.0km/h (top speed: 67.0km/h)

Power: 280W

15? sprint power: 800W (peak power: 1124W)

A considerably faster lap as Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott) escapes and holds a small lead to the line. Viviani wins the sprint from the chasing group.

Marco CANOLA (NIPPO-VINI FANTINI)

Full Race

Time: 1h55’31”

Speed: 49.5km/h

Power: 317W

2min peak power: 456W (Lap 4)

First in Lap 7

Time: 12’18”

Speed: 48.6km/h (top speed: 58.0km/h)

Power: 358W

15? sprint power: 832W (peak power: 1317W)

Canola and Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) attack with 10km to go in the lap and the Italian outsprints his rival. The duo has about 25? advantage going into the final lap and battle to stay away.

Second in final lap

Time: 16’00”

Speed: 46.3km/h

Power: 331W

1min peak power: 412W

The pair makes it to the line again but Canola, who has worked tirelessly has no energy left and has to leave full double points to Vanmarcke. Still, an absolute stunning performance against World Tour competition!

Max WALSCHEID (TEAM SUNWEB)

Full Race

Time: 1h55’36”

Speed: 49.4km/h

Power: 317W

2min peak power: 456W (lap 4)

6th in intense first lap

Time: 9’05’’

Speed: 53.7km/h (top speed: 64.8km/h)

Power: 383W

15’’ sprint power: 1146W (peak power: 1530W)

Walscheid wins the sprint of the large chasing field.

8th in final lap

Time: 15’40”

Speed: 47.3km/h (top speed: 69.6km/h)

Power: 323W

15’’ sprint power: 894W (peak power: 1172W)

Summary

Just like Friday’s Hammer Climb, the Hammer Sprint race was a display of raw power, speed and relentless attacking. The relatively short distance and sprint coming at the end of every 12.4km lap meant a fierce race from start to finish. Most teams attacked at every opportunity. In these kinds of races, there are almost no chances for riders or teams to save energy. Only the strongest survive to the finish.





