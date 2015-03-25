Hammer Series Live On Facebook

Hammer Sportzone Limburg is to be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube so fans everywhere can watch the world’s top professional cycling teams go head-to-head in Holland.

The race on Friday June 2 – Sunday June 4 will see 16 teams do battle over the Hammer Climb, Hammer Sprint and Hammer Chase to be crowned the best team in the world.

The decision to throw the doors open to fans on social media underlines the ambition to make the event a truly “digital” one which people can watch free of charge and see the action action as it unfolds over the three days while they’re at home and on the move.

The coverage will be fronted by 12-time Tour de France stage winner Robbie McEwen, whose knowledge of pro cycling combined with Velon’s real-time rider data and ground-breaking graphics, will create an event to thrill casual and hard-core cycling viewers around the world. Joining him as commentator will be Declan Quigley.

Robbie said: “Delivering the broadcast via Facebook Live is a fantastic way of making the Hammer Series accessible to millions more people across the world wherever they may be.

“They can watch at home or on mobile devices live or watch a replay anytime they like. I think social media platforms like Facebook Live are a big part of the future of sports broadcasting.”

Riders are enthusiastic at the prospect of their sport being seen by a bigger audience.

Team Sky’s Danny van Poppel said: “It’s great to see the sport growing and the fact that millions of fans around the world will be able to watch us live on Facebook is really exciting. I’m sure we will put on a good show.”

BMC Racing Team’s Stefan Küng said: “Of course the greatest place to watch a cycling race is from the sidelines but with cycling being a truly global sport, this isn’t possible for the majority of fans. As a result, the ability to watch a cycling race from anywhere in the world is so important.

“Broadcasting the entire three days of the Hammer Series on Facebook live is a huge step forward. To think that any fan will be able to log into Facebook and watch the race, for free, no matter where they are, will put cycling fans at the forefront of the action. I think the reaction will be huge.”

Caleb Ewan, of ORICA-SCOTT, said: “It’s great that the Hammer Series will be live and free across the world on Facebook. More often than not our fans, friends and family can’t make it to races, especially those in Australia, so it’s great they can still follow and support in real time. The Hammer Series continues to become a real race for the people.”

The live stream will be available on the Hammer Series Facebook page: www.facebook.com/hammerseries and will be shared by the 12 competing WorldTour teams plus the four Pro-Continental teams on their pages. Together, they have more than four million Facebook likes.

In addition, Facebook will be joining in the action by promoting the live stream on its Sports on Facebookpage with 15.5m likes. In total, there are more than 660 million sports fans on Facebook so the potential audience for Hammer Sportzone Limburg is massive.

The races take place in the afternoons of June 2, 3 and 4 and fans can set up prompts on the Hammer Series Facebook page by using the “Request Reminder” feature, making sure they watch at their desktop or on their hand-held devices wherever they are.

On YouTube, the live stream will be available on the GCN channel, the largest cycling channel in the world, which has more than one million subscribers. https://www.youtube.com/GCN

The Hammer Series was created by Infront Sports & Media in partnership with Velon, which produces live rider data, videos and social media content designed to increase engagement with professional cycling.

Graham Bartlett, Chief Executive of Velon, said the decision to put Hammer Sportzone Limburg live on social media would help to broaden the appeal of the sport.

“We want as many people as possible to be part of the excitement and to find out more about the teams and riders who make it so thrilling. Fans are hugely passionate about sport and there’s some great banter on social media so we’re looking forward to the debates about who is the best team in the world,” he said.

As well as being on social media, the coverage will be shown on networks in the following countries:

Europe

Denmark – TV2

Germany – Sport 1

Greece – Action 24

Italy – Bike Channel

Netherlands – NOS, L1

Turkey – NTV Spor

UK – Bike Channel

Pan-Europe – Eurosport 2 (highlights) and Eurosport Player (live)

Asia

China – Various internet portals

Hong Kong – i-Cable/TVB/PCCW

Japan – J Sports

Malaysia/Brunei – Astro

Singapore – Starhub

Taiwan – Sportcast/Eleven

Thailand – Truevision

Note: Check local programming schedules for broadcast times. More networks will be added to the list nearer the race.

The teams:

• Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team

• BMC Racing Team

• Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team

• Lotto-Soudal

• Movistar Team

• ORICA-SCOTT

• Quick-Step Floors

• Team Lotto NL-Jumbo

• Team Sky

• Team Sunweb

• Trek-Segafredo

• UAE Team Emirates

• Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

• Israel Cycling Academy

• Nippo-Vini Fantini

• Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

About Velon

Velon is a collective of pro cycling teams working towards engaging more fans into the sport of cycling by developing partnerships to make the riders and races both accessible and more exciting.

Velon has created a number of platforms to bring fans to the heart of the action and, with the help of the teams, have opened a door into the their world – be it behind the scenes or in the middle of a sprint finish – so that fans have never been closer. Velon actively works with race organisers to create an open and fair system to give the sport room to grow.

Velon – a new experience, from the teams to the fans, going inside WorldTour cycling with real-time stats, gripping GoPro videos and up close rider access.

Visit velon.cc for more information

About Infront Sports & Media

Infront Sports & Media, a Wanda Sports company, is one of the most respected sports marketing companies in the world, managing a comprehensive portfolio of top properties. Led by President & CEO Philippe Blatter, Infront covers all aspects of successful sporting events – including distribution of media rights, sponsorship, media production, event operation and digital solutions – and has won a reputation for its high standards of delivery.

As the number one player in winter sport and with a leading role in football, summer and endurance sports, Infront enjoys long-lasting partnerships with close to 170 rights-holders and hundreds of sponsors and media companies. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Infront has a team of more than 900 experienced staff working from over 35 offices across more than 15 countries, delivering 4,100 event days of top class sport around the world every year. In November 2015, Infront was integrated into Wanda Sports Holding, part of the Chinese conglomerate the Dalian Wanderers

Source: DSG

