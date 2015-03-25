Haig Super Happy With First World Tour Race Stage Win

Jack Haig said he was super happy after riding away to take the win on stage six of the Tour De Poland.





The victory was the Orica Scott rider's first WorldTour race stage win and speaking about it, he said to his team's press office; “I’m super happy to get the win today after trying on stage three and coming relatively close, so to be able to try again and have good enough legs to stay away and pull of the win this time was quite special.





“I think to do it on a stage that was so hard and with so many good guys preparing for the Vuelta, it made it even more special.”





“It was also nice to show all the hard work that I’ve put in over the last couple of years and especially the past couple of weeks training in Andorra preparing for this and the Vuelta.

"Today showed I had good legs to be able to attack the way that I did, stay away to the finish and still have a bit of a gap. It’s a really good feeling.”

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

