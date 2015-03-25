Haas Takes Tour Of Oman Lead

Nathan Haas of Katusha Alpecin has won the second stage of the Tour Of Oman.

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept), after his stage one victory wa the leader for a 167.5km from Sultan Qaboos University to Al Bustan.

Eight kilometres in and Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Danny Pate (Rally Cycling) were away.

They quickly took a lead of four minutes after seventeen kilometres and their lead was still at 3.15 when Chetout took the points on the climb at Fanja after 61kms.

Twenty three and a half kilometres later and Chetout took the sprint before adding the points from the Al Jabel Street climb and the Al Himriyah climb to his tally, after Pate had dropped out of the front group.

The gap was falling all the time as Chetout took the final sprint and the break was caught leaving Astana’s Omar Fraile to take the points on the Al Jissah climb with five kilometres remaining.

Fifteen riders formed a group on the final climb and it was Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) who took the win ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and now leads the race from Van Avermaet by four seconds and Lutsenko by six seconds.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.