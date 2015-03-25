 

Groenwegen Takes Tour Of Britain Stage Seven Win

09 September 2017 09:17

Dylan Groenwegen of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the seventh stage of the 14th Tour Of Britain.

Stage seven saw the race move to Hemel Hempstead for a 1875m stage to Cheltenham.

Lars Boom of LottoNL-Jumbo was in the leader’s jersey for a stage which had Gardias of the Bike Channel, Von Hoff of ONE Pro Cycling and Power of Orica Scott in the break who were joined by Scott of An Post, Owsian of CCC and Downing of JTL Condor.

They go 4.05 clear with Jake Scott taking the first climb at Brill Hill and Downing the first sprint and the second in Moreton In The Marsh.

Machado had already jumped off the peloton and he was followed by Dillier, Kwiatkowski, Alex Dowsett, Ryan Mullen and Hollenstein of Katusha.

Scott took the second climb as the peloton caught those who had jumped out of the break and the break itself with 150kms gone.

Tony Martin went away and had a twenty second lead until the Team Sky led peloton brought him back.

Stefan Kung took the third sprint but everyone was back together for the sprint which was won by Dylan Groenwegen ahead of Caleb Ewan and Brenton Jones.

Lars Boom keeps his lead going into the final stage from Worcester to Cardiff but it is down to eight seconds ahead of Stefan Kung and nine seconds ahead of Victor Campanaerts.

 

 

 

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

