Groenwegen: I Survived A Hard Stage

Dylan Groenwegen said that he survived what was a very hard stage to win the seventh stage of the 14th Tour Of Britain.





The LottoNL-Jumbo rider took the win in Cheltenham and said; "The stage was very hard but I survived it. It was a little bit freestyle sprint so I used Caleb Ewan's wheel and Gaviria's”, said Groenwegen afterwards, who won Stage Four in 2016 at the Royal Welsh Showground.



"He [Ewan] is in great form so it's really good that I could beat him. After the Tour de France I was a little bit tired, but I think the form is good so it's good for morale.”





Lars Boom takes an eight second lead into the final stage and said: "It was quite a hectic start but we controlled it quite well.





"It was a good situation for us, Gijs van Hoecke and Primoz Roglic controlled the bunch quite well.



"We never had any problems except a small problem with 30, 40 kilometres to go when the group with Dowsett and Kwiato went. I did not react straightaway and Campenaerts had to pull on the front.



"There was a small breakaway with Boasson Hagen, which was a bit critical, but I went full downhill to try and keep the gap as small as possible and then the sprinters teams took over.



"The main goal was to not allow Boasson Hagen and Kwiato to take seconds as tomorrow if you take all of the seconds – there are 19-seconds in total available if you're lucky. But now we are a little bit more comfortable so it'll be a good day tomorrow.”





The final stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain sees the peloton racing from Worcester to Cardiff, heading through Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Monmouthshire and Newport before the finish on King Edward VII Avenue in Cardiff. The 180-kilometre stage begins at 11:00, with live coverage on ITV4 from 10:45 and concludes with three-laps of a city centre circuit in Cardiff taking in the city's most iconic sights.











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

