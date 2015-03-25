 

Groenwegen Again At Ster ZLM Toer

16 June 2017 03:48

Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the third stage of the Ster ZLM toer in The Netherlands.

A 209km stage which started and finished in Buchten again had LottoNL-Jumbo’s Primoz Roglic in the leader’s jersey and was a stage which saw nine riders including British rider Mark McNally in the break.

Their lead went out to 3.25 with 171kms to go but started to drop and was at 2.50 twenty kilometres later.

With fifty kilometres to go, that lead was at 1.10 to a peloton which was closing in.

Only Mark McNally and Lukas Spengler were away with 19kms to go and still ahead seven kilometres later.

They had a lead of thirty seconds gong into the final lap around Buchten and they stayed away until the peloton caught them with three kilometres left.

There was a crash but it did not stop Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo from winning for a second successive day ahead of Andre Greipel and Moreno Hoffland.

Primoz Roglic keeps his leader’s jersey.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group.


Source: DSG

