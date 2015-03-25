 

Groenewegen Wins Tour Of Norway Stage Two

18 May 2017 09:32
LottoNL-Jumbo's Dylan Gronewegen has won the second stage of the Tour Of Norway.

Stage two was a 194km stage from Eidsvoll to Brumunddal and had Edvald Boasson-Hagen in the lead after his win in the opening stage.

 Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez, Fridtjof Røinås and Ken Eikeland broke and got five minutes clear with Røinås taking the first sprint before he struggled to stay in the break and Orjuela took the first climb of the day.

Røinås dug deep and was back to take the second sprint at Jølstad but Orjuela, the most aggressive rider of the day and was 4.15 ahead of the peloton entering the final circuit.

However, the peloton had had enough and ended the break and Preben Van Hecke  took the next climb with 17kms to go.

It came down to a sprint and Dylan Groenewegen took the win in 4.49.53 ahead of Kristoffer Halvorsen and Edvald Boasson Hagen who keeps his lead in the race. 



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in E...

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal for Real Madrid at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night was his 367th in Europe's top five leagues.

Feature Q&A on world number one Andy Murray

Q&A on world number one Andy Murray's dip in form...

Andy Murray's surprise second-round defeat to Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Monday continued a miserable start to the

Feature Rodriguez key to Mourinho

Rodriguez key to Mourinho's hopes of success next ...

It's fair to say James Rodriguez hasn't lit up the Bernabeu like many had hoped after his sensational form at the 2014 World Cup.