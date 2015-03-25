Groenewegen Wins Tour Of Norway Stage Two

LottoNL-Jumbo's Dylan Gronewegen has won the second stage of the Tour Of Norway.





Stage two was a 194km stage from Eidsvoll to Brumunddal and had Edvald Boasson-Hagen in the lead after his win in the opening stage.





Fernando Orjuela Gutierrez, Fridtjof Røinås and Ken Eikeland broke and got five minutes clear with Røinås taking the first sprint before he struggled to stay in the break and Orjuela took the first climb of the day.





Røinås dug deep and was back to take the second sprint at Jølstad but Orjuela, the most aggressive rider of the day and was 4.15 ahead of the peloton entering the final circuit.





However, the peloton had had enough and ended the break and Preben Van Hecke took the next climb with 17kms to go.





It came down to a sprint and Dylan Groenewegen took the win in 4.49.53 ahead of Kristoffer Halvorsen and Edvald Boasson Hagen who keeps his lead in the race.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

