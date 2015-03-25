 

Groenewegen Wins Tour Of Norway Stage Four

21 May 2017 01:13
Dylan Groenewegen recorded his second stage win in the Tour Of Norway with victory on stage four.

A 194km stage from Lillestrøm to Sarpsborg saw Molina, Kurek, Peyskens, Eikeland and Steen into an early break that was allowed to get 9.40 ahead.

Eikeland took the points on the first KOM climb at Momarken and Peyskens took the sprint at Askim as the gap went out to 10.30.

The peloton decided enough was enough and brought back the break to five minutes as Peysken took the sprint at Fredrikstad.

Over the finish line for the first time in Sarpsborg and Eikeland dropped out of the break which was now only two minutes clear.

Peyskens took the last climb first and was one of two men last standing as the peloton ended the break with four kilometres to go.

The sprinters had their day and Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo took the win ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen and August Jensen.

Pieter Weening lead going into the final stage.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
 

Source: DSG

