Groenewegen Wins Paris-Nice Stage Two

Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the second stage of the 76 th Paris-Nice race in France.

Groupama FDJ’s Arnaud Demare was the race leader in the yellow jersey for a second stage of 187.5kms from Orsonville to Vierzon and it was a stage which started without Tejay Van Garderen of BMC who crashed on stage one and had Rui Costa who was also injured in a crash, abandoning early as the peloton rode together.

Fifty kilometres in and the peloton, riding thirty minute’s behind the slowest pace, was still together before Demare took the first intermediate sprint at Patay and the peloton regrouped.

Finally, with 80kms remaining, a break formed and in it was Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Mérida), Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin), Olivier Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo).

They quickly took a 36 second lead with 71.4kms to go and the sun came now out.

That break was shut down by Groupama FDJ and Quick Step with only Boaro and Machado allowed to stay ahead and take a 42 second lead which went out to 1.22 with 55kms left.

Their lead continued to grow and ten kilometres later, it was just at under three minutes bit down to just ninety seconds with 23kms to go.

At Saint-Georges-La-Pree, there was the second sprint which saw Machado take the sprint ahead of Boara and Alaphilippe who took the final second to add to his two from the first sprint.

The break was caught with five kilometres to go before there was a crash involving a Delko rider at the first of two roundabouts.

Under the flam rouge and two riders got slightly clear as the peloton split. Sam Bennett was in the mix but it was LottoNL-Jumbo’s Dylan Groenewegen who won in 4.51.31 ahead of Elia Viviani and Andre Greipel with Demare in fifth which was enough to keep his leader’s jersey with a ten second lead.

Groenewegen said: “The team was very strong and it was a hard sprint but it was a good win.

“Into the last corner, I had to sprint and it was very good that I won.

“We talked about the stage and decided that we would go for it today, so it was good.”





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

