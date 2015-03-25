Groenewegen Wins Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

LottoNL-Jumbo’s Dylan Groenewegen has won the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne Spring Classic race.

Last year’s winner’s Peter Sagan was not in the field for this 198km race which saw Truls Korsaeth (Astana), Gedaminas Bagdonas (AG2R), Marco Marcato (UAE), Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis), Romain Cardis (Direct Energie) and Ben Perry (Israel Cycling Academy) into the first break.

After 42kms, they were 2.10 ahead but approaching the Kruisberg climb with 95kms to go, the gap was down to just nineteen seconds.

A crash took down five riders and with 85kms left, the break was ended y those still in this race on a bitterly cold day in Belgium.

A front group of thirty riders emerged but slimmed down to Stuyven, Pedersen, Maes, Wallays, Politt, Lampaert, Biermans, Oss, Demare, Trentin, Durbridge, Van Avermaet, Denz, Bagdonas, Wynants, Vanmarcke, Modolo, Colbrelli, Haussler, Korsaeth, and Cardis who had a lead of 1.05.

Oss and Jasper Stuvyen of Trek Segafredo broke clear, only for Oss to puncture and Stuvyen to go off on his own and pick up the 2,500 euros prize as he started on the local laps with 25kms to go.

Stuvyen was brought back and Vermote and Duval attacked but were caught inside the final kilometre and Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo took the win ahead of Arnaud Demare, Sonny Colbrelli, Pim Ligthart, Justin Jules, Jean-Pierre Drucker, Guillaume Boivin, Lukasz Wisniowski. Julien Vermote and Timothy Dupont.

















KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

