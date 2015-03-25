Groenewegen: Winning Is Always Nice

Dylan Groenewegen said that winning is always nice as he sprinted to victory on stage two of the Ster ZLM race in The Netherlands.





Speaking to his LottoNL-Jumbo team's press office, Groenewegen said: “I lost the train for a bit, but they waited for me and dropped me off perfectly.





“Winning is always nice, and today, we knew we were in good form. We got another victory, which propels me towards the Tour de France.”

During the stage Team LottoNL-Jumbo tried to force the bunch into echelons.

“At a given moment, a group of 14 men, with six of our riders had a gap on the rest. I think we rode a strong race. We controlled from the start to the finish."

“Since last year’s Tour de France, I have become stronger. I feel it and the data from the sprint training shows that as well. Of course, I was a year younger last year. Only the best sprinters are in the Tour de France. But they are also competing here, and today we defeated them.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group.

Source: DSG

