Groenewegen: That Was So Hard To Win

LottoNL-Jumbo's Dylan Groenewegen said that is was a hard stage to win as he took the victory on the opening stage of the Dubai Tour.





The stage winner and first race leader Dylan Groenewegen said in the press conference: “It was really hard to win. There was a crash and we moved at the right time. Amund Grondahl Jansen and Timo Roosen were my lead out men: they delivered me with perfect timing. It was close with Magnus Cort Nielsen but I beat him. It feels great because the best sprinters are here. Last year I got my first win in Yorkshire at the end of April. It brings a completely different feeling to win my very first race of the year. The last stage of the Tour de France remains my biggest win but it's cool that I can beat the best."



After the finish, UAE Flag Jersey leader, Daniel Teklehaimanot, said: “It was a big announcement last week that I have a new team. I'm lucky that Cofidis gave me the opportunity to race so quickly at the Dubai Tour so I was very motivated for breaking away as early as today on Stage 1. It was hard to make the right move. I'm glad I did. I wanted to thank my new teammates with the jersey of the intermediate sprints. It's a big boost for my morale.”





STAGE RESULT

1 - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo) 167km in 3h51’35”, average speed 43.267km/h

2 - Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana Pro Team) s.t.

3 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) s.t.



GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

2 - Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana Pro Team) at 4"

3 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) at 6"





JERSEYS

The Blue Jersey, sponsored by the Commercial Bank of Dubai (General individual classification by time) - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

sponsored by the (General individual classification by time) - The Red Jersey, sponsored by Emirates (General individual classification by points) - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

sponsored by (General individual classification by points) - The White Jersey, sponsored by RTA - Roads and Transport Authority (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

sponsored by (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - The UAE Flag Jersey, sponsored by DHA - Dubai Health Authority (Intermediate Sprint Jersey Classification) - Daniel Teklehaimanot (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)









Stage One video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsF3KQyZXqI&feature=youtu.be









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.