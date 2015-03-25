 

Groenewegen Takes Tour Of Guangxi Stage Win

23 October 2017 10:57

Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the fifth stage of the Tour Of Guangxi in China.

The final World Tour race of the 2017 season had Lotto Soudal’s Tim Wellens in the leader’s jersey with a four second lead for a 212.2km stage from Liuzhou to Guilin.

There were plenty of attacks which were all dealt with before Danny Van Poppel took the first sprint of the day after thirty kilometres with two seconds for the race leader.

Any attempt at a break continued to be prevented until Daniel Oss, William Clarke and Fabricio Ferrari got cleat sixty kilometres into the stage and were able to get 2.15 ahead.

Oss took the points on the first KOM climb as the gap went out to 5.40 and the points at the second sprint after 118kms

The peloton started to pull them back after Oss had taken the third climb, Nicholas Roche, Herrarda, Poels and Bauke Mollema joned the three on the front until sixty-four more riders joined them.

Roche was first over the fourth climb of the day as the peloton stayed together for the sprint which was won by Dylan Groenewegen in 5.04.21 ahead of Fernando Gaviria of Quick Step, the points competition leader and Magnus Cort Neilsen.

Lotto Soudal’s Tim Wellens leads the race by six seconds from Bauke Mollema and eleven seconds from Nicholas Roche who lost his KOM jersey to team mate Daniel Oss.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

