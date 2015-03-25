 

Groenewegen Takes Ster ZLM Toer Stage 2 Win

15 June 2017 05:10
Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo has Has won the second stage of the Ster ZLM toer in The Netherlands.

A 186km stage from Tholen-Hoogerheide had LottoNL-Jumbo’s Primoz Roglic in the leader’s jersey and was a stage which saw six riders in Jasper Hamelink, Jimmy Turgis, Joey Van Rhee, Rens te Stroet, Stan Godrie and Rick Ottema with a lead of four minutes and 3.30 as the peloton split into two echelons with the front group containing the race leader.

With forty kilometres remaining that lead was down to a minute and 43 seconds twelve kilometres later.

Turgis was named the most combative rider of the day but he dropped back and going into the final twenty kilometres, it was Joey Van Rhee who was leading.

Van Rhee was caught with fourteen kilometres to go and there was a number of attacks but it came down to a bunch sprint and Dylan Groenewegen took the win ahead of Max Walschield and Moreno Hofland.

Primoz Roglic keeps his leader’s jersey.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 


 

Source: DSG

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history

The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history...

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in