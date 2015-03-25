Groenewegen Takes Ster ZLM Toer Stage 2 Win

Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo has Has won the second stage of the Ster ZLM toer in The Netherlands.





A 186km stage from Tholen-Hoogerheide had LottoNL-Jumbo’s Primoz Roglic in the leader’s jersey and was a stage which saw six riders in Jasper Hamelink, Jimmy Turgis, Joey Van Rhee, Rens te Stroet, Stan Godrie and Rick Ottema with a lead of four minutes and 3.30 as the peloton split into two echelons with the front group containing the race leader.





With forty kilometres remaining that lead was down to a minute and 43 seconds twelve kilometres later.





Turgis was named the most combative rider of the day but he dropped back and going into the final twenty kilometres, it was Joey Van Rhee who was leading.





Van Rhee was caught with fourteen kilometres to go and there was a number of attacks but it came down to a bunch sprint and Dylan Groenewegen took the win ahead of Max Walschield and Moreno Hofland.





Primoz Roglic keeps his leader’s jersey.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group













Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.