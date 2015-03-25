Groenewegen Takes Dubai Tour Opener

LottoNL-Jumbo’s Dylan Groenewegen has won the opening stage of the Dubai Tour.

The opening 167km stage was from Skydrive Dubai to Palm Jumeirah and saw British rider Andy Fenn, Charles Planet, Daniel Teklehaimanot now of Cofidis, Mohammed Almansoori and Nathan Hooydonck away in a five-man break on a day where temperatures were around the 23 degrees mark.

The peloton which included some big names including Mark Cavendish, John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel, took their time in closing down the break and with 34.4kms to go, they were still over a minute ahead.

The Aqua Blue rider Fenn kicked off with 23kms to go, taking Planet with him leaving the rest to be caught by the pack who were now thirty seconds behind.

Fenn dropped Planet and had a lead of just under a minute with sixteen kilometres to go and eighteen seconds with ten kilometres left.

However, the peloton on both sides of the road were thundering after Fenn and caught him with 9.2kms remaining.

A kilometre later, there was a big crash in the middle of the peloton, taking down a number of riders heading towards the Palm which is accessed by a road tunnel.

Out of the tunnel and down the coastal road and Dimension Data were on the front.

Round the hairpin, and into the final three kilometres with the wind coming from the left.

Quick Step came forward as did Katusha as they went under the flam rouge.

Dylan Groenewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo went early and won a sprint with a lot of riders out of position in a time of 3.51.24 ahead of Magnus Cort Neilsen, Elia Viviani, Kristoff, Bouhanni and British rider Jacob Hennessy.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.