Groenewegen Takes Algarve Opener

Dylan Gronewegen of LottoNL-Jumbo has won the opening stage of the 44th Volta Ao Algarve in Portugal.

The 2018 race started with a 192.6km stage from Albuferia to Lagos and saw Josu Zabala (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nuno Almeida (LA Alumínios), David Livramento (Sporting-Tavira), Luís Afonso (Vito-Feirense-BlackJack), João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto) into a break.

Rodriques was first over the category four climb after 49kms with Zabela taking the sprint after 69.6kms as the lead steadied at 2.26.

Rodriques took the next climb to give the Algarve hailing rider the KOM jersey as the gap started to drop to 1.47 after 99kms.

The five carried on but the gap continued to fall and was down to 31 seconds with 31 kilometres to go.

Fifteen kilometres later and Zebala took the sprint but the peloton had them and a sprint it was with LottoNL-Jumbo’s Dylan Groenewegen winning in 4.47.58 ahead of Arnaud Demare and Hugo Hoftsetter.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

