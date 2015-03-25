Groenewegen - A Perfect Day

Dylan Groenewegen claimed the eighth bunch sprint victory of the 104th Tour de France as he outclassed André Greipel who concludes the Tour de France without a stage win for the first time.





Delivering LottoNL -Jumbo’s second victory after Primoz Roglic in Serre -Chevalier and the fiftieth for the Dutch squad since they first participated in the Tour in 1984, he’s the first Dutchman to win on the Champs-Elysées since Jean-Paul van Poppel in 1988.









Photo credit : ASO/Alex BROADWAY

LottoNL-Jumbo's Dylan Groenewegen said it was a perfect day as he held off Andre Greipel to win stage twenty-one of the 104th Tour De France.





The young Dutchman said about his win to ASO: "This is an amazing place for the sprinters.





"To win on the Champs-Elysées makes it a perfect day.





"We're only five riders in the team but it was enough today. They did a great job. They put me in a good position, on the wheel of Alexander Kristoff and then I rushed to the finish line.





"This is my first stage win at the Tour. When I was young, I was looking at the Champs-Elysées stage on TV. Now I'm the winner here, it's wonderful.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Dylan Groenewegen (Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) in 2H25’39’’ 2. André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) st 3. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Dimension Data) st







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

