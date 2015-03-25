Greipel To Ride Tour Down Under

Andre Greipel has been announced as one of the riders who will ride the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under.





The German has twice won the race in 2008 and 2012 and will be competiting in his first race since 2014 and is the second rider confirmed after World Champion Peter Sagan.





The Lotto Soudal rider said about the race which will be held in the Adelaide area from January 13th to 21st: “It’s a pleasure for me to go back, as it was always good to start a hopefully successful season





“It is a really established and professionally organised race with riders of high quality taking part and I have seen the race develop over the years to a high standard WorldTour event - an example for race organisers globally.





“The first wins and points to earn for my team and I would be nice, and of course I’m looking forward to the fantastic atmosphere."





South Australian Minister for Tourism Leon Bignell said in a press statement: "Having big name cyclists like André Greipel on board will be a huge drawcard for cycling fans and help the Santos Tour Down Under reach the one million spectator mark, in honour of the 20th anniversary of the event.

"It’s great to have André returning to South Australia, 10 years after he first took out a Tour Down Under title and as a two time overall TDU winner and record-holder for most stage wins, he has a special relationship with the race and the fans.

"The 2008 Tour was André's first major win as well as a historic moment in the race's history, as he took out the overall classification by just seven seconds - it was this race that set the scene for the many victories that would come after.

"I can't wait to see this German superstar take to the TDU star line next year and go head-to-head with UCI World Road Champion Peter Sagan."





Race director Mike Turtur said “I can still remember André’s overall win in 2008.

“He took the general classification by just seconds on Aussie Allan Davis – it was the start of an amazing season for André.

“After the 2008 TDU victory at the start of his season, Greipel went on to his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d’Italia so, the we’ve always provided him with a strong start to his season.

“There’s no question André and his team always mean business when they come to race here.

“The explosive power of these cyclists is a force to be reckoned with, and we know how much fans enjoy watching Greipel storm home for a sprint finish, so we hope he can add to his Santos Tour Down Under stage win record next January.”













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group













Source: DSG

