 

Greipel Takes OmloopWestHoek Win

30 September 2017 06:37

Andre Greipel of Lotto Soudal has won the Omloopwesthoek Eurometropole race in Belgium.

Aqua Blue Sports were amongst the teams for this 177km race from Niuewpoort to Popringe which consisted of 57kms of racing before three laps of forty kilometres.

After 34 kilometres, a group of thirteen riders got clear and it was British rider Mark McNally of Wanty Group Gobert, Tosh Van Der Sande, Ariesen, Biermans, Castelijns, Cordeel, Denz, Duval, Keisse, Rickaert, Tiller, Van Dingenen, and, Van Staeyen, who were away with a lead of 25 seconds with 129kms to go.

The further the race went on, the few riders were left in the break and it was all over with ten kilometres to go.

It finished in a sprint and Andre Greipel of Lotto Soudal came up to take the win ahead of Bert Van Lerberghe and Tom Devriendt.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

