 

Greipel Looking Forward To Ster ZLM Race

14 June 2017 11:20
Lotto Soudal's Andre Greipel is looking forward to the Ster ZLM race which starts in The Netherlands later today.

Greipel said about the race which has been won in the past by Mark Cavendish: "I have been a guest at the Ster ZLM Toer for many years.

"In my planning towards the Tour de France it is better than races like the Dauphiné Libere and the Tour of Switzerland. For a type of rider like me, those stage races are quite heavy and they also offer less sprint opportunities.

"The Ster ZLM Tour in combination with the German championship pleases me. Therefore, I like to attend this race. Additionally, the race is not far from my house, so it's not a heavy and long move. That's also nice and after all these years I know the roads.

"It's a mix to get competitive for one thing, and on the other hand to get a good workout in the harder stages. It’s getting some kilometres in the legs, but also riding in competition level.

"There are other sprinters who prepare for the Tour, is not so important to me. My own interests are bigger to me, than the fact that I can measure with competitors. In the past, I've really sprinted in some stages, but it also happened that I left the sprint to a team mate. That is also possible this year."

Stage One starts today with a 7.5km time trial in Westkappele and British interest includes Mark McNally of Wanty Group Gobert in a field of mainly riders from Belgium and The Netherlands.



Source: DSG

