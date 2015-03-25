 

Greg Van Avermaet Wins Tour De Luxembourg

04 June 2017 03:53
Greg Van Avermaet of BMC has won the Tour De Luxembourg.

BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet was in the leader’s jersey and led the riders out a 174.6km stage from Mersch to Luxembourg City which had seven mountain climbs, five of which were category one and two sprints with three laps of a finishing circuit to end to the stage.

The sprint came just four kilometres in with Antoine Warnier taking the points on offer ahead of Gaelan Pons and Chris Hatz.

Michael Carbel Svendgaard joined the break which was 6.50 ahead when Warnier took the second sprint.

The first climb was at Beaufort and Svendgaard was first to the points as the four out front worked with a lead of 5.03.  

The peloton worked and had the gap down to a minute with just over fifty kilometres to go.

With the gap at seventeen seconds, Svendgaard and Hatz made a break to try and stay away. Hatz gave up and Svendgaard was caught.

A new break of Josh Huppertz, Kasper Asgreen, Yuma Koishi and Pim Ligthart formed and had a lead of 1.17 with twenty-five kilometres left.

That break was caught and Stephane Rossetto went on the attack after Ligthart and Dimitri Peyskens who got into the lead group.

However, BMC controlled the race and up came Greg Van Avermaet to win not only the final stage but the race overall.

 

 



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.