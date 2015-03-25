Greg Van Avermaet Wins Tour De Luxembourg

Greg Van Avermaet of BMC has won the Tour De Luxembourg.

BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet was in the leader’s jersey and led the riders out a 174.6km stage from Mersch to Luxembourg City which had seven mountain climbs, five of which were category one and two sprints with three laps of a finishing circuit to end to the stage.

The sprint came just four kilometres in with Antoine Warnier taking the points on offer ahead of Gaelan Pons and Chris Hatz.

Michael Carbel Svendgaard joined the break which was 6.50 ahead when Warnier took the second sprint.

The first climb was at Beaufort and Svendgaard was first to the points as the four out front worked with a lead of 5.03.

The peloton worked and had the gap down to a minute with just over fifty kilometres to go.

With the gap at seventeen seconds, Svendgaard and Hatz made a break to try and stay away. Hatz gave up and Svendgaard was caught.

A new break of Josh Huppertz, Kasper Asgreen, Yuma Koishi and Pim Ligthart formed and had a lead of 1.17 with twenty-five kilometres left.

That break was caught and Stephane Rossetto went on the attack after Ligthart and Dimitri Peyskens who got into the lead group.

However, BMC controlled the race and up came Greg Van Avermaet to win not only the final stage but the race overall.







