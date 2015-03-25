Greg Van Avermaet Wins Tour De Luxembourg Stage Two

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet has won the Skoda Tour De Luxembourg Stage Two.





BMC’s Jean Pierre Drucker was in the leader’s jersey after winning stage one and led the riders out on a 178.4km stage from Steinfort to Walferdange which had six mountain climbs, all of which were category one and three sprints with two laps of a finishing circuit to end to the stage.





As soon as the flag dropped, Kevin Van Melsen of Wanty Groupe Gobert, Brice Feillu of Fortuneo Vital Concept and Tom Wirtgen of Leopard, who was in the break on stage one, were into a break.

Van Melsen took the first climb and the five points on offer at Holtz after 48kms as their lead held stable at 2.20.





With the gap at 3.27, Van Melsen then took the second climb at Kaundorf. The trio kept going but the peloton with Van Melsen and Feillu only seventeen seconds down on GC, they were never going to get too far away.





That gap came to under a minute as Feillu took the points on the third climb with 43kms to go.

Feillu got away to take the fourth climb and was part of a break which now included Alex Kirsch, Luis Angel Mate, Romain Le Roux, Thomas Sprengers and Eduardo Sepulveda of Fortuneo Vital Concept.





Climb number five also went to Feillu who dropped out of the lead group going into the final lap which was soon mopped up leaving Alexander Kemp to take the points on the final climb ahead of Van Avermaet.





Eighteen riders were left in the peloton and into the final kilometre, Greg Van Avermaet started to push on.





The BMC rider was too strong and he took the win.









