 

Goncalves Wins Ster ZLM

18 June 2017 02:45

Jose Goncalves has won the Ster ZLM Toer in The Netherlands.

Katusha Alpecin's Jose Goncalves was the leader for the fifth and final stage around Oss on a course comprising of two laps of 65kms and three of 17kms for a total of 180.9kms.

Jasper Hamelink and Jim Aernouts broke away from a group of Ottema, Van den Brand, Van der Duin and Van Rhee.and with 100kms left were two minutes clear.

Twenty kilometres later and that lead had gone out to 3.45 but that was as good as it got for the break which started to fracture and with the peloton only fifty seconds behind, only Jim Aernouts was left up front with fifty-five kilometres still to race.

Stijn Steels joined Aernouts on the front but they were only seventeen seconds ahead and with fifty kilometres to go, they were caught by the pack.

New breaks formed but with fifteen kilometres to go, everyone was back together heading into Oss for the finish.

The sprint was on and up came Marcel Kittel to take the win ahead of Dylan Groenewegen and Andre Greipel.

Goncalves, the race leader finished safely and the Katusha Alpecin rider took the overall victory.



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

