Goncalves Takes Ster ZLM Stage Win

Katusha Alpecin's Jose Goncalves has won the fourth stage of the Ster ZLM toer in The Netherlands.

A 186km stage from Vervies to La Gileppe again had LottoNL-Jumbo’s Primoz Roglic in the leader’s jersey and was a stage thst saw Preben Van Hecke taking the first sprint of the day.

He was in a front group of 42 riders which included the race leader and the likes of Andre Greipel and this group was two minutes ahead of the second group with twenty-five kilometres raced.

There was a split in the front group and Belkov, Kreder, Warnier, van Goethem, Oostra, Hermans and Soete pushed away taking a lead of 3.30 which went out to four minutes.

Van Goethem was dropped and there was only Maxim Belkov and Antoine Warnier left at the next sprint which Belkov took with less than fifty kilometres to go.

The race leader made his move to join Belkov and Warnier as part of a group of seven riders up front

The leaders were still 48 seconds ahead with three kilometres to go and twenty seconds ahead going into the final kilometre.

It came down to a sprint between the front runners and Katusha Alpecin's Jose Goncalves was first over the finish line with Laurens DePlus in second place with Goncalves taking over the lead of the race going into the final stage .









Kev Monks of Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

